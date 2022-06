Udaipur Beheading Incident: BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore blames Rajasthan govt

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on June 29 blamed the Rajasthan government for the Udaipur beheading incident. Addressing a Press Conference, Rathore said, “Rajasthan govt is completely responsible for this terror attack. Such incidents are being continuously reported in Rajasthan. Terror organisations are thriving in the state and the state govt has directly or indirectly provoked them.”