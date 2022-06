Udaipur beheading: Huge crowd joins funeral procession of victim Kanhaiya Lal

Huge crowd joined the funeral procession of Udaipur murder victim Kanhaiya Lal Teli at his native place on June 29. Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded by two youths in Udaipur's Maldas street area on June 28, reportedly for supporting Nupur Sharma over Prophet controversy row.