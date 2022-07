Udaipur beheading: Hindu organisations stage protests in Jaipur

Protests against the tragic murder of a tailor in Udaipur continued in parts of Rajasthan. Several Hindu Organisations on July 03 staged a massive protest in Jaipur demanding justice for the late Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally butchered on June 28 over a social media post supporting a suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.