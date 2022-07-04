Udaipur beheading: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks BJP to clarify their relation with criminals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on July 03 condemned Udaipur beheading incident. He blamed BJP has asked them to clarify whether BJP has relations with criminals or not. While speaking at Press Conference, CM Baghel said, “The Udaipur incident is condemnable No civilized society will ever accept the brutal murder done in Udaipur. No matter how much he can be condemned, it is less. I have also demanded that the accused should be punished soon. What is their relation (with the BJP) to those who are criminals? It is constantly coming on social media that they (accused) have relation with BJP, so BJP should clarify whether they have relation with them or not.”