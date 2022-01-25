UAE bans flying of recreational drones for a month after fatal attack

The UAE government has ordered to stop all flying operations of private drones and light sports aircraft in the Gulf country for a month, days after two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi in a rare drone and missile attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The regulations were in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation and in line with the relative guidelines. It also said that exceptions might be granted to the use of drones for filming purposes. Watch the video for more.