Two Transgender women trains bulls for Jallikattu competition in Madurai

Two transgender women have been training eight bulls in Pottapanaiyur of Madurai district for the upcoming Jallikattu competition. Jallikattu competition is organised during the Pongal festival. Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport that has traditionally been part of the Pongal festival. It is celebrated mainly in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.