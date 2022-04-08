Two policemen suspended after photo of men in underwear inside police station went viral

Two policemen suspended after a photo went viral where men were seen in their underwear inside a police station in Sidhi District of Madhya Pradesh. In the matter, a journalist and YouTuber group was also included. Police station in-charge of Kotwali Sidhi and a sub-inspector were suspended and attached to the Police Lines in connection with the matter where a group of men, including a journalist and YouTubers, were seen in their underwear inside a police station in a viral photo, informed IG Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. “We kept them in the jail in this way so that they cannot commit suicide using their clothes,” said SHO Manoj Soni.