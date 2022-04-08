Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Two policemen suspended after photo of men in underwear inside police station went viral

Two policemen suspended after a photo went viral where men were seen in their underwear inside a police station in Sidhi District of Madhya Pradesh. In the matter, a journalist and YouTuber group was also included. Police station in-charge of Kotwali Sidhi and a sub-inspector were suspended and attached to the Police Lines in connection with the matter where a group of men, including a journalist and YouTubers, were seen in their underwear inside a police station in a viral photo, informed IG Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. “We kept them in the jail in this way so that they cannot commit suicide using their clothes,” said SHO Manoj Soni.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.