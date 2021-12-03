Two notorious cheaters arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police nabbed two notorious cheaters Simran and Vijay. They used to cheat women by buying their gold ornament using fake currency. The police registered two cases of cheating in Dabri police station limits. After analyzing the CCTV, the police team identified the suspects. Meanwhile, police received a tip-off that Simran and Vijay will arrive at 25-foot road to commit crime. On this information, police laid a trap and apprehended both the accused. During the interrogation, they accepted their crime. With their arrest, eight cases of cheating were worked out. Further investigation is in progress.