Two Manipur MLAs join BJP

Former Congress MLAs from Manipur, Rajkumar Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in Delhi on November 08. They joined the party in presence of Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and party leader Sambit Patra. After joining the party, Rajkumar Imo also met BJP Chief JP Nadda. The development comes just months ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections that is scheduled to be held in 2022.