Two JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, says IGP Kashmir

IGP Vijay Kumar on May 30 informed that security forces killed two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohd (JeM) in the Pulwama encounter. “Police were tipped off that 2 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohd are hiding. Police and Army reached the spot and firing started. Operation stopped at nightfall. Firing began again in the morning, and 2 were killed. These 2 had killed policeman Riyaz,” said IGP Vijay Kumar.