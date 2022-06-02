Two injured in attack by miscreants in Rajasthan’s Baran investigation underway

Two shopkeepers were injured in Baran district of Rajasthan after they were attacked by some unknown miscreants. The incident took place at Janata Talkies readymade cloth market on June 01. Kalyan Lal Meena, SP Baran said, “Two shopkeepers were attacked by some unknown miscreants in Janta Talkies market of Baran. Both were injured & admitted to a hospital. After this, there was unrest in the market. Police forces have been deployed & matter is being investigated.”