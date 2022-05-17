Two indigenous Indian Navy warships represent India’s strategic strength, self-reliance prowess to World: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 17 launched two indigenously built warships ‘INS Surat’ and ‘INS Udaygiri’ at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. This is the first time that the two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently. Speaking at the launch event, he said, “The construction and launch of these destroyers amid the ongoing COVID-19 and Ukraine situation, is an example of our maritime capability and self-reliance.” “The warships will be among the most technologically advanced missile carriers in the world, that will cater to the present as well as future requirements. In the times to come, we will not only fulfil our own needs, but will also meet the shipbuilding requirements of the world. We will soon realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World’,” he added.