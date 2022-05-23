Two hybrid terrorists arrested over possession of weapons in Srinagar IGP Kashmir

While speaking about the recovery of weapons, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on May 23 in Srinagar, informed that the two hybrid terrorists have been arrested. The IGP also informed that the recovered weapons were supposed to be handed over to other hybrid terrorists. “Based on technical inputs an operation was launched and a house was raided in which we arrested 2 hybrid terrorists. 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds, and 1 silencer were recovered. They were supposed to handover these arms and ammunitions to hybrid terrorists in Srinagar,” the IGP Kashmir said.