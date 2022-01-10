Two held for killing cab drivers in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested two men for robbing and killing two taxi drivers working with Uber in two different places in the city. The accused have been identified as Akku, and Junaid.Police noticed an Uber cab parked on the roadside near Ramjas ground with a man lying unconscious inside it. The person was immediately shifted to RML Hospital for treatment but was declared dead. The deceased was identified as Anil Yadav. The mobile phone and wallet of the deceased were found missing and the manner of death seemed to be suspicious.During its further investigation, it was revealed that the dead body of another Uber driver namely Chavvi was found in the area of Bharat Nagar and was also killed in the same manner.The team of investigators checked more than 70 CCTV cameras and obtained the details from the Uber office in Gurgaon. The strenuous efforts by the team ultimately yielded results and both the accused were arrested from the area near Railway Line, Zakhira flyover. During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that they had hatched a conspiracy to book the cab and rob the drivers and later and choked them to death.According to the plan, they booked a cab from Kamal T point and boarded the cab. After travelling some distance, they strangulated the cab driver’s neck from behind and choked him to death. Thereafter, they took his mobile phone and dumped the body near the footpath. Thereafter, they again planned to rob another cab driver and booked another cab in the morning from the area of Anand Parbat. They killed the driver in the same way. In both cases, mobile phones and money were looted by the accused. They fled from the spot leaving the body in the car.