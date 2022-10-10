Search icon
Two elephants, a calf killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express in Jorhat, Assam

Two elephants and a calf were killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express on the night of October 09 near Kharikatia railway station in Jorhat district of Assam.

