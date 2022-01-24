Two drug peddlers nabbed by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have arrested two drug peddlers identified as Waseem and Kasim. Secret information was received regarding the transportation of Cannabis through Road No 56 in the Shahdara area. Acting on the information, the police swiftly swung into action and nabbed two persons with bags at Road No 56, from Anand Vihar flyover to Ramprastha Red light. 10 kg of cannabis recovered from their possession. During the interrogation, both the accused persons disclosed that they had purchased cannabis from one unknown person who delivered them the cannabis at Jagdalpur Bus Stand in Bastar District of Chhattisgarh. Further investigation of the case is going on.