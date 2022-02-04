Two arrested in Asaduddin Owaisi firing incident: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

Speaking about the firing on AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi that happened on February 03, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Law and Order Prashant Kumar on February 04 informed that the police have arrested two persons, and that the arrested persons will be produced before the court. “Police arrested two persons for firing on the car of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday. The arms used in the crime were recovered. The accused said that they were hurt by his remarks against a particular religion. They will be produced before the court,” Prashant Kumar said.