Twisha Sharma Case: ‘Scuffle’ Before Death? MP Govt’s Big Claim On Twisha's Post-Mortem Report

Twisha Sharma Case ‘Scuffle’ Before Death MP Govt’s Big Claim On Twishas Post-Mortem Report
MP government told High Court Twisha faced cruelty before her death. Ex-judge Giribala Singh’s son
allegedly harassed Twisha for dowry. State counsel presented investigation findings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
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MP government told High Court Twisha faced cruelty before her death. Ex-judge Giribala Singh’s son
allegedly harassed Twisha for dowry. State counsel presented investigation findings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.