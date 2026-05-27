FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Twisha Sharma Case: ‘Scuffle’ Before Death? MP Govt’s Big Claim On Twisha's Post-Mortem Report

Twisha Sharma Case: ‘Scuffle’ Before Death? MP Govt’s Big Claim On Twisha's Post-Mortem Report

Pune Porsche crash accused’s family reacts to viral video, says 'clip is from 2023'

Pune Porsche crash accused’s family reacts to viral video

Term Insurance Plans with Return of Premium: Worth It or Waste of Money?

Term Insurance Plans with Return of Premium: Worth It or Waste of Money?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: May 27, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Case ‘Scuffle’ Before Death MP Govt’s Big Claim On Twishas Post-Mortem Report

MP government told High Court Twisha faced cruelty before her death. Ex-judge Giribala Singh’s son allegedly harassed Twisha for dowry. State counsel presented investigation findings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

MP government told High Court Twisha faced cruelty before her death. Ex-judge Giribala Singh’s son

allegedly harassed Twisha for dowry. State counsel presented investigation findings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

twisha sharma case
Bhopal news
Bhopal news live
twisha sharma case
twisha sharma bhopal news
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Donald Trump unwell? Viral Memorial Day appearance sparks online speculation after US president appears unsteady
Is Donald Trump unwell? Viral Memorial Day appearance sparks online speculation
In Pics: Ranbir-Alia, Kiara-Sidharth, Kareena-Saif, Kajol, Rani, Sara, Janhvi, Vicky at Karan Johar's 54th birthday bash
In Pics: Ranbir-Alia, Kiara-Sidharth, Kajol, Rani at Karan Johar's birthday bash
Pune Porsche crash accused’s family reacts to viral video, says 'clip is from 2023'
Pune Porsche crash accused’s family reacts to viral video
Term Insurance Plans with Return of Premium: Worth It or Waste of Money?
Term Insurance Plans with Return of Premium: Worth It or Waste of Money?
Hardik Pandya leaves fans confused as Instagram account returns hours after disappearance
Hardik Pandya leaves fans confused as Instagram account returns hours after disa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement