Twisha Sharma Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Demands CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Suicide Case

Twisha Sharma Case MP CM Mohan Yadav Demands CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharmas Suicide Case
Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ Bhopal residence recently. Her family questioned the fairness of the ongoing police investigation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav decided to seek a CBI probe
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Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ Bhopal residence recently. Her family questioned the fairness of the ongoing police investigation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav decided to seek a CBI probe