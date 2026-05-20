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Twisha Sharma Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Demands CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Suicide Case

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Updated: May 20, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Case MP CM Mohan Yadav Demands CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharmas Suicide Case

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ Bhopal residence recently. Her family questioned the fairness of the ongoing police investigation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav decided to seek a CBI probe

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Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ Bhopal residence recently. Her family questioned the fairness of the ongoing police investigation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav decided to seek a CBI probe

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