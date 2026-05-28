Twisha Sharma Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Ex-Judge Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail

INDIA
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the deceased Twisha Sharma, in connection with her death case. The High Court set aside the relief previously granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in
The Twisha Sharma death case intensified sharply on Wednesday (May 27) after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to former district judge Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the deceased. This opens the door for possible custodial interrogation by the CBI.