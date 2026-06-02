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Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Case Judicial Custody For Giribala Samarth Twisha Death Case Takes New Turn

Twisha Sharma death case has taken a significant turn as a special CBI court is likely to send former district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to judicial custody. The development comes after the CBI reportedly declined to seek further remand in the alleged dowry death case. Twisha Sharma's family has accused her in-laws of harassment and abetment, while investigators continue to examine crucial evidence. The case has attracted nationwide attention, with multiple court hearings, rejected bail pleas, and a detailed CBI reconstruction of the incident. Watch this video for the latest updates, legal developments, and key facts from the Twisha Sharma case.

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Twisha Sharma death case has taken a significant turn as a special CBI court is likely to send former district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to judicial custody. The development comes after the CBI reportedly declined to seek further remand in the alleged dowry death case. Twisha Sharma's family has accused her in-laws of harassment and abetment, while investigators continue to examine crucial evidence. The case has attracted nationwide attention, with multiple court hearings, rejected bail pleas, and a detailed CBI reconstruction of the incident. Watch this video for the latest updates, legal developments, and key facts from the Twisha Sharma case.

Twisha Sharma
Giribala Singh
Samarth Singh
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