Twisha Sharma Case CBI Raids Bhopal Marital Home Husband Arrested

In a major development, a Special Crime Unit from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including women personnel, has raided the Katara Hills residence of Twisha Sharma's in-laws in Bhopal. The team is on the ground collecting crucial evidence and important documents to uncover the truth behind the former model's tragic death. This comes right after the CBI registered a fresh FIR against Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, invoking strict legal sections related to dowry death, cruelty, and common intention.