TVK Vijay News CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraws Divorce Plea Via Video Call

Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of actor-politician and TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay, has formally withdrawn her divorce petition filed before the Chengalpattu Family Court near Chennai. Appearing via video conferencing before Judge Sujatha, Sangeetha confirmed that she did not wish to pursue the legal proceedings initiated earlier in February 2026. The court recorded no objection from Vijay's counsel and disposed of the matter as "Uncontested – Withdrawn," bringing an end to months of intense public and media scrutiny surrounding the high-profile marital dispute while granting her liberty to file a fresh petition in the future if required.