Tunisha suicide case: Sheezan’s family, lawyer Shailendra Mishra hold Press Conference

Sheezan’s family with lawyer Shailendra Mishra held a press conference on January 02. Family countered the allegations against Sheezan. Actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24. Co-Actor Sheezan Khan was arrested immediately after the incident. In the press conference, advocate raised questions such as who is Pawan Sharma, who called himself maternal uncle? Who is Sanjeev Kaushal, who had complete control over Tunisha?