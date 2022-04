TTV Dhinakaran appears before ED in bribery case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Days after taking conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar into custody in a bribery case, Enforcement Directorate on April 12 called Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran at its office in Delhi for questioning. The leader reached ED office in Delhi with his close aides.