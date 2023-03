TSPSC paper leak: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy placed under house arrest in Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy was kept under house arrest at his residence in Hyderabad on March 24. A heavy police force was deployed and barricades were put up outside his residence. Reddy was supposed to arrive at Osmania University for a protest against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue.