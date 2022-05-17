Trying to submit Gyanvapi Mosque Survey report to Court in time says Special Assistant Commissioner

The Survey report of the Gyanvapi Mosque is incomplete and the Commission will seek time more time from Court, said the Court-appointed Special Assistant Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh on May 17. “The Survey report is nearly complete and we are trying to submit the report to the court in time. We will seek the time from court to rectify any mistake in the report. The team will submit an unbiased report,” said Vishal Singh.