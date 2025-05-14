Trump Tariffs India Proposes First Retaliation Against US Tariffs On India | Trump Tariffs On India

India initiates first retaliation against Trump's tariffs. India has suggested increasing tariffs on certain US products. This marks India's first counteraction during Trump's second term. India has proposed levies on some US goods to counter Washington's duties on steel and aluminium. In March, US imposed 25% levies on steel and aluminium imports. In addition to the duties, Trump's administration has threatened reciprocal tariffs of 26% on Indian goods. This happens as both countries are trying to clinch a trade deal with India offering to slash its tariff gap with US by two-thirds.