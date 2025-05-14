Trump On Syria Donald Trumps Big Announcement On Syria For Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Donald Trump announced the lifting of long-standing U.S. sanctions on Syria during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Trump said the move was a personal gesture to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The sanctions had been in place for over a decade; their removal signals a major shift in U.S. foreign policy. The decision followed discussions with Crown Prince Salman and Turkish President Erdogan. Trump stated the sanctions served their purpose but now is the time to give Syria a chance to recover. He expressed optimism about Syria’s future, likening it to recent reforms seen in Saudi Arabia.