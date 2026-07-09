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Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 01:16 PM IST

Trump News They Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon; Trumps New Threat To Iran

A massive geopolitical shift is underway. Speaking at the G7 Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a landmark framework agreement establishes "loud and clear" that Tehran will never develop or possess a nuclear weapon. Following a high-profile meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim, Trump revealed that while the U.S. is pushing to formally end the war and reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, he will not hesitate to walk away if Iran violates the terms.

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A massive geopolitical shift is underway. Speaking at the G7 Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a landmark framework agreement establishes "loud and clear" that Tehran will never develop or possess a nuclear weapon. Following a high-profile meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim, Trump revealed that while the U.S. is pushing to formally end the war and reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, he will not hesitate to walk away if Iran violates the terms.

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