What Trump's Pause on Foreign Admissions Means For Indian Students

Visa ban on Harvard: 6,800 international students face uncertain future. Around 788 Indian students are currently enrolled in various courses. Students not graduating this semester must transfer to another U.S. university or face loss of legal status. Students unable to find alternative institutions in time could face deportation. Graduating students can complete their degrees, but post-study work options like OPT may face complications. Harvard is working to guide affected students, but no immediate solution guarantees visa protection. Experts say the move is rare and adds stress for students in the middle of their studies and career plans. The revocation sends shockwaves through the international student community, raising fears of visa crackdowns. Many students now fear long-term damage to their education, research, and professional prospects. Harvard called the action “unlawful” and pledged to support students from over 140 countries.