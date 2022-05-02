‘Trucks on Train’ will bring iconic change, says N Srinivas

peaking on the new business model ‘Trucks on Train’ of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), N. Srinivas, Director, Operations and BD, said, “This is an iconic project. There is going to be an epic change in the entire way the logistics are conducted. In nearby areas, we have minerals and a lot of industrial goods are moved to the port or internal lands of Gujarat. So, the individual customers who send the trucks are now utilising the facility. This is called ‘Trucks on Train’. Trucks will load onto those wagons and it is like trucks take a piggy ride on the wagons. So what we are achieving here is the low cost of transportation, saving precious foreign exchange because diesel is not consumed and third, the speed of movement by road takes more than one day, we are taking in 12 hours or less than 12 hours in most of the cases."