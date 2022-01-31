Truckers protest against COVID vaccine mandate in Canada, block US-Canada highway

Thousands of truckers gathered in Canada calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions. The protesters were seen chanting slogans against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they voiced their anger at the COVID restrictions and broader discontent with the government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family moved to a secret location amid security concerns. Watch the video for more.