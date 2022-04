TRS will take up a national role, work for India: K Kavitha

As Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is celebrating its 21st foundation day on April 27, MLC K Kavitha said that the party will assume a good national role and will work for the nation. “We fought for the formation of Telangana and once we got the state, we have worked very hard to make sure that the state progresses. TRS party will take up a good national role and we will work for the country,” K Kavitha said while talking to ANI.