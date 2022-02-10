TRS MPs walk out of RS over pending decision on Privilege Motion against PM

After the Members of Parliament of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) moved Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on February 08 during the motion of Presidential Address on the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, TRS MPs on February 10 decided to walk out of the Rajya Sabha as the decision of the Chairman over the Privilege Motion was pending. TRS MP K Keshava Rao said, “We have moved a Privilege Motion against PM. Since Chairman is not here, Deputy Chairman said he will pass it on to the Chairman for his decision. Later TRS decided to walk out of the House over pending decision of the Chairman.”