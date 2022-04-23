TRS MLC K Kavitha inaugurates equipment used for treating Colorectal cancer at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and MLC K Kavitha on April 23, inaugurated technologically-advanced equipment used for treating Colorectal cancer at AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. “Today, across the nation Hyderabad is lauded as the medical hub of India. Cancer is on a rise, not only in India but around the world. I am very proud that AIG is using high technology and partnering with countries like Japan to forward this cause and treat cancer. Telangana government is supportive,” she said.