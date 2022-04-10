TRS leaders to hold massive ‘dharna’ against Centre over Paddy Procurement Policy

Telangana government called Centre’s Paddy Procurement Policy ‘discriminatory’. TRS leaders to hold massive protest on April 11 against the Central Government. TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla along with MPs and MLAs inspected the protest site in Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Kavitha Kalvakuntla said, “All our leaders including MPs, MLAs and district level leaders will be protesting in larger numbers tomorrow here. Our agriculture policies made Telangana a green state but Centre is putting an impediment by not procuring properly.” “Central Government should ensure MSP and must uniformly procure from states. It’s imperative to maintain food security. Telangana farmers are on the roads of Delhi and the Centre should pay heed to them. No government has flourished after ruining farmers,” she added.