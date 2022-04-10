INDIA
Telangana government called Centre’s Paddy Procurement Policy ‘discriminatory’. TRS leaders to hold massive protest on April 11 against the Central Government. TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla along with MPs and MLAs inspected the protest site in Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Kavitha Kalvakuntla said, “All our leaders including MPs, MLAs and district level leaders will be protesting in larger numbers tomorrow here. Our agriculture policies made Telangana a green state but Centre is putting an impediment by not procuring properly.” “Central Government should ensure MSP and must uniformly procure from states. It’s imperative to maintain food security. Telangana farmers are on the roads of Delhi and the Centre should pay heed to them. No government has flourished after ruining farmers,” she added.
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma confirms India's Adelaide pink-ball Test batting order, KL Rahul will....
Watch: Rs 2.5 crore cash, Rs 75 lakh luxury car, video of wedding from UP sparks debate over....
Sunil Mittal's Airtel gives tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, now gains...
'Bangladesh is united', says country's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus amid unrest
AUS-W vs IND-W, 1st ODI: Megan Schutt's fifer helps Australia beat India by 5 wickets to take 1-0 lead
SMAT 2024: Baroda shatter record books with belligerent batting display vs Sikkim
Eknath Shinde confirmed to take oath as Maharashtra Dy CM, announces Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant
Bitcoin hits $100,000: What it means for Indian investors
'When self-respect is hurt...': Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya BREAKS silence on rumours of rift with Shah Rukh Khan
BIG relief to Anil Ambani, as Reliance Power share price hits 5% upper circuit after...
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT release date: When, where to watch Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri film
After withdrawing retirement statement, Vikrant Massey starts shooting for his next film Ankhon ki Gustakhiyan
Vivek Oberoi’s comments on ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan go viral, calls Abhishek Bachchan...
BJP alleges LoP Rahul Gandhi 'traitor of highest order', trying to destabilise India
Jigra OTT release date: When, where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer thriller
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra gets emotional as he opens up about his divorces, says 'do logon ki zindagi...'
'A born star': Little girl's adorable dance on Punjabi song leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video
Payal Rohatgi seeks financial help for her father's prostate cancer treatment
'Need smartphones without camera': Abhinav Arora on radar of netizens over his dance in Lord Hanuman's getup, WATCH
India's Bharti Airtel signs 'multi-billion' dollar 4G, 5G equipment deal with...
Meet actress, most popular Indian star of 2024, not Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita, Alia
'Ghostly sounds' that haunted villagers for three days turn out to be..., here's what happened
Maharashtra CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Fadnvais visits Shree Mumbadevi Temple ahead of oath-taking ceremony
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 full movie leaked online in HD print hours after its release
LoP Rahul Gandhi, opposition MPs hold protest over Adani issue on Parliament premises: 'Modi aur Adani...'
After UPSC topper IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media
Little girl's adorable dance to Sanam Puri's 'Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam' steals hearts online, watch viral video
Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's special gesture for Allu Arjun goes viral
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding goes viral
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan DEBUTS new look, dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Chaiyya Chaiyya; videos go viral
Kerala Lottery Result December 5 Today: Karunya Plus KN-550 winners to be announced at 3 pm
BTS Jin turns 32: A look at his illustrious career and how he became heart of ARMYs around the world
Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan 'superior' amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'Tum bohot acche...'
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Within hours of release, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film collects Rs...
Pushpa 2 Twitter review: Allu Arjun delivers 'career best' performance in 'mass entertaining blockbuster', say netizens
Delhi AQI: Air quality improves to 'moderate' after weeks of pollution
Pushpa 2 dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa shares BIG update on Pushpa 3: 'Will be much more bigger, grander, and better'
'Bishnoi ko bulaun kya?': Salman Khan fan illegally enters shooting set, threatens actor
Delhi Metro Blue line services affected today due to...
Bitcoin hits new all-time high of $100,000: What it means for Crypto sector?
French PM Michel Barnier's government loses confidence vote, gets removed in less than 3 months
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra charge on Digvijay Rathee, fans say 'chugli gang ko bahar feko'
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani lost 40 kg in just 6 months by doing THIS
Pushpa 2 release, review live updates: Manikarnika director Krish salutes Allu Arjun, predicts 2nd National Award
Devendra Fadnavis to take oath today along with his deputies Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar
Woman dies, child injured in stampede at Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad
Shillong Teer Result TODAY December 5, 2024 Thursday: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky winning numbers
US President-elect Donald Trump nominates Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator
AUS-W vs IND-W, 1st ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Watch: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah face-off in nets ahead of Adelaide pink-ball Test
Still holding Rs 2000 notes? Know where and how to exchange them
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Namak' wins hearts online, watch
Stop removing wax from your ears, here's why
Inside Ananya Panday's luxurious Mumbai house with amazing aesthetics, see pics
Maharashtra CM Swearing-in Ceremony Today: Check traffic advisory, routes to avoid and more
Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur shares photo of her new companion
Pushpa 2 The Rule review: Allu Arjun is mass-personified, breathes fire, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna shine
Ahead of Pushpa 2, part 1 ending explained and what to expect from sequel: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj vs Fahadh's Shekhawat
DNA TV Show: Devendra Fadnavis set to become Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar to take oath as Deputy CMs
AUS-W vs IND-W, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs India match
IND vs PAK, Junior Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2024: Araijeet Singh Hundal stars as India beat Pakistan to clinch 5th title
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are now married; Nagarjuna drops their dreamy wedding photos
Where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa The Rise on OTT before watching Pushpa 2 The Rule
BCCI refuses PCB's demand for hybrid model in T20 World Cup 2026, says 'no question of accepting such...'
Not Allu Arjun, this superstar was Sukumar's first choice for Pushpa; he left blockbuster film because...
'Our demeanour is causing a serious dilution of the institution': RS Chairman tells opposition members
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York, reports say
First photo from Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's grand wedding is here
From a fan to final boss: The Rock's journey from 11-year-old spectator to wrestling legend
‘India, Virat Kohli dying to play in Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar's BIG claim amid Champions Trophy row
'Regardless of citizenship...': Anupamaa-fame Rupali Ganguly files defamation suit in Bombay HC against stepdaughter
'Will give our best to run the government', says Eknath Shinde ahead of Fadnavis's swearing-in as Maharashtra CM
Sobhita Dhulipala's statement calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'lucky charm' goes viral ahead of wedding with Naga Chaitanya
Meet Ricky Kej who created Guinness World Record with unique rendition of Indian National Anthem
Meet ex-India cricketer who won World Cup with Virat Kohli, retired from cricket to join SBI, he is…
Late Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar says her son Babil Khan is 'almost in depression': 'Like Abhishek Bachchan did...'
Why sleeping apart works for this married couple in building a healthier relationship?
Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar Awarded to Surabhi and Sachin Dhanwala for Excellence in Nadi Parikshan and Health Numerology
The Rise of Lab-Grown Diamonds – Why Consumers are Choosing Sustainable Luxury
From Abroad to Home: Real Estate Investment Tips for NRIs in Indian Cities
Suhana Swasthyam 2024: India’s Premier Wellness Festival Celebrates Mindfulness and Inner Well-being
5 makeup trends that everyone will be talking about in 2025
Do you know Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, is related to Anthony Hopkins and Tom Hiddleston? Here's how
IND vs AUS: How has Virat Kohli performed in pink-ball Test matches?
This Punjab Police ASI helped thwart 'murder' bid on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal; here's how
Meet actor, who quit Bollywood after two flops, had a secret marriage, runs Rs 4700-crore company, his father owns...
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis calls CM post 'technical arrangement', vows to work unitedly with allies
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer accessible to hearing and visually impaired, here's how
Meet Sufiyan Muqeem, Pakistan's mystery spinner who scripted history vs Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
'Jai Shri Ram': Little kid dressed as 'Ram Lalla' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
Meet Zoe Kestan, Hunter Biden's ‘WeedSlut’ ex-girlfirend, who dated him for 11-months, was 'wronged' by him for...
Synergy Marine Group recognised as 'Crewing Company of the Year' for exemplary response to “DALI” incident
Charting a New Course: Unmanned systems and future of Indian Navy
WhatsApp to stop working on THESE iPhones from..., check list here
Meet woman, who once worked as nurse, became billionaire overnight, now challenging America’s richest to...
Ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note: 'Fight like...'
Renting Love: Why Vietnam’s youth is hiring partners to keep families satisfy
Pushpa 2 price hike gets thumbs up from Ram Gopal Varma, says 'why cry over movie tickets?'
Will KL Rahul open? India star drops major hint about batting position in Adelaide Test
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar stake claim to form govt, swearing-in to be held tomorrow