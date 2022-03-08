TRS leader K Kavitha eats lunch at Kalyana Lakshmi scheme beneficiary's residence

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla had lunch at the residence of Kalyana Lakshmi scheme beneficiary on March 07 and discussed how the financial assistance helped the recipient. Former Member of Parliament (MP) K Kavitha visited the house of one such beneficiary, Shailaja, at Banjara Hills, who got married six months ago. Notably, Kalyana Lakshmi is an initiative where the Telangana Government provides financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 to the beneficiary. Kalyana Lakshmi- Shaadi Mubarak scheme benefits females above 18 years of age and applies to all sections of society.