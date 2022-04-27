TRS formation day: KCR believes that coalition govt going to rule India, says K Kavitha

On the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), MLC K Kavitha on April 27 expressed her gratitude to people for blessing the party and stated that their leader K Chandrashekar Rao had the vision that the era of coalition government is going to rule the India. “Today is the 21st anniversary of TRS party. I want to thank the people of Telangana who have blessed our party and have supported us immensely. Our leader K Chandrashekar Rao had this vision that the era of coalition government is going to rule the country,” said Kavitha while speaking to ANI.