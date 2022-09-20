Trivandrum Corporation demolishes ‘controversial’ gender-neutral bus shelter in Chavadimukku

Trivandrum Corporation demolished the controversial gender-neutral bus shelter near the engineering college in Chavadimukku. The corporation demolished the bus shelter on September 16 amid the police protection. The bus shelter became controversial after local people had split the long seat in which three people could sit. The seat was split into three. Students protested by posting photos with girls sitting on the lap of boys. Students alleged that they were facing moral policing on the part of some local people. After that, there were discussions supporting both sides.