Tripura Ultra Rath Yatra Mishap: 6 dead, 15 injured due to electrocution, chariot catches fire

Six people lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a chariot caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath in Tripura's Unakoti district. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, and their conditions were reported to be critical