Tripura student's body calls off 12-hr bandh scheduled for today over assault on students by traffic police

The Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) called off its 12-hour bandh that was scheduled to be observed on January 17 after meeting Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. The protest was staged over alleged assault on two students by traffic policemen. "The Minister has assured justice and FIR has been lodged over the assault. The state government agreed to take steps as per the demands of TSF within four days. If demands are not met the strike could be called again," said TSF General Secretary John Debbarma. However, the TSF and BJP leaders agreed on the point that Bandh is not a solution to the problems. TSF Chairman Upendra Debbarma had called 12-hours of dawn to dusk strike in Tripura on January 17 protesting against the police high handedness on two tribal youth.