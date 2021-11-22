Tripura Police brutality TMC MPs sit on ‘Dharna’ outside MHA seek Amit Shah’s appointment

A delegation of TMC MPs on November 22, sat on ‘Dharna’ outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). They are seeking an appointment from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss police brutality in Tripura. The delegation included Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen, Saugata Roy and Mala Roy.