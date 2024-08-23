Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

At least 12 people have died in the Tripura floods, as rescue team run against time to save people. The Indian Army has rescued over 330 civilians from flood-affected areas so far. IAF Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed to evacuate stranded individuals. Eleven NDRF teams, 26 SDRF units, and emergency service teams are working to save the people of Tripura. So far, landslides have occurred at 2,032 locations, of which 1,789 have been cleared. Heavy rainfall since August 19 has caused fresh floods in Tripura, leading to widespread distress among residents.