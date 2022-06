Tripura: Congress protesters throw ink at ED office over probe against Rahul Gandhi

Tripura Congress on June 15 staged a protest in front of the local Enforcement Directorate (ED) office over probe against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The workers staged demonstration in front of the ED office in Agartala. The agitators reportedly locked the office gate from outside and threw dirt at the office. ED has next summoned Rahul Gandhi for questioning on June 17.