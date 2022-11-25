Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates Primary Health Care in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the newly-constructed building of Madhupur Public Health Care (PHC) on November 24. The building has been widely modified from 7-bedded to 20-bedded accommodations for patients. This health care is having huge importance as in case of any emergency, people need to rush to hospitals in Agartala and sometimes risk themselves due to distance and traffic on road.