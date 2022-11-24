Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates agricultural market shed in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the newly-constructed Dr Shyama Prasad Agriculture Market Shed and Stall on November 24. This market is a modernised multi-complex and is built with a cost of Rs 3.2 crore. The construction started in 2017 and got completed on February 2022. The area has now become a business centre and gradually becoming more economically viable. There was no such market in the nearby areas, so this complex had been planned to escalate business.