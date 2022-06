Tripura: CM Manik Saha campaigns door-to-door ahead of Assembly Bypolls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 06 held a door-to-door campaign ahead of Assembly Bypolls in the state. The CM will be contesting from Bardowali. “Response is really up to the mark. Something I'd never have thought of, that I have seen here. I'm sure people here are supporting BJP,” he said.