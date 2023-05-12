Tripura CM Manik Saha attends celebrations of International Nurses Day in Agartala

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha attended the celebrations of International Nurses Day at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre in Agartala on May 12. He also visited a blood donation camp and talked to the donors. Sharing the same on his Twitter account, Manik Saha wrote, “Glad to attend a blood donation camp & celebration of International Nurses Day at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre, Agartala. My heartfelt greetings to all the Nurses who work selflessly for providing care to the patients. I congratulate the hospital authority for taking this noble initiative of blood donation on this special day.” He also distributed awards and certificates to nurses for their service to the society.