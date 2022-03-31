Tripura CM Biplab Deb launches ‘Mukhyamantri Nibir Matsyachash Prakalpa’ scheme

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on March 30 launched ‘Mukhyamantri Nibir Matsyachash Prakalpa’ scheme in Agartala. The motive of the new scheme is to promote biofloc fish culture on a large scale.